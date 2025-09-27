World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on map of sustainable cultural tourism

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its status as one of the most prominent cultural and religious landmarks, offering a comprehensive tourism experience that blends the aesthetics of Islamic architecture with rich cultural content and a wide range of services that cater to the aspirations of visitors from around the world.

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27th September, highlighting the vital role of the tourism sector in promoting sustainable development and fostering intercultural understanding. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has become a key destination for dignitaries and tourists globally, serving as a meeting point for diverse cultures. The mosque welcomes nearly 7 million guests annually, with international visitors accounting for 82% of the total.

On this occasion, Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, affirmed the mosque’s role as a distinguished model of sustainable cultural tourism in the UAE, stating: “At the Centre, we are committed to offering a holistic cultural experience that combines the beauty of Islamic architecture with rich cultural content, while considering environmental, social, and cultural dimensions in alignment with the UAE’s vision for sustainable tourism.

"We also strive to raise awareness of Islamic heritage and present it in a contemporary manner that resonates with diverse audiences. The mosque’s global achievements year after year reflect its success in harmonising authenticity with innovation.”

In the first half of this year, the mosque welcomed 4,346,831 guests, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth contributed to an increase in the average visitor stay from two to four hours. The rise is attributed to the variety of cultural and educational experiences offered by the Centre, most notably the “Sura” experience, which provides 24-hour guided tours tailored for transit travelers or those unable to visit during regular hours.

Additionally, the “Guide” device offers virtual tours in 14 languages using virtual reality technology, with accessibility features for people of determination, including the visually and hearing impaired, to convey the mosque’s message of tolerance. The “Hidden Gems of the Mosque” tours allow visitors to explore architectural and cultural details via specially equipped electric vehicles.

The Centre enriches the visitor journey through over 5,400 cultural tours annually, delivered in multiple languages including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and others. Sign language tours are also available, conducted by qualified Emirati professionals who reflect the UAE’s cultural identity.

The Centre continues to reinforce its role as a global platform for cultural dialogue through the “Peace Dome,” home to the unique “Noor & Salam” Museum. The museum features interactive exhibits that simulate the ambiance of the three holy mosques and showcases rare artifacts such as the Kaaba’s belt, the Blue Quran, and the Andalusian astrolabe. It offers diverse cultural content for various audiences—from researchers and art and science enthusiasts to children, who have a dedicated section.

The museum also includes the “Diya Interactive Experience,” an immersive journey that blends art and technology, inspired by the authentic values of Emirati culture. This experience adds a distinctive dimension to the Centre’s cultural offerings, presented through a multi-sensory narrative using 360-degree circular projection, transporting visitors through captivating light, sound, and tactile effects that simulate natural elements like wind and light.

The “Peace Dome” also houses the mosque’s specialized library, cultural theater, permanent and temporary exhibitions, and the mosque’s market, which includes restaurants and shops catering to all age groups, as well as the “Mosque Letters” mural.

The mosque holds a prestigious position on the global tourism map. This year, it ranked eighth on the “TripAdvisor 2025” list of the world’s top landmarks, advancing two places from its 2024 ranking, while maintaining its first-place position in the Middle East.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, managed by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, is one of the emirate’s most prominent landmarks and a unique cultural and tourist destination. For the first time, it was ranked among the top 10% of global landmarks, based on traveler reviews from around the world.

The mosque welcomes guests from all cultures and backgrounds daily, offering guided cultural tours in Arabic and English. These tours highlight the mosque’s role in fostering intercultural dialogue and showcase the finest details of Islamic architecture and art.