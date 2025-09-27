Profits of China's major industrial firms back to growth in first eight months

BEIJING, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) - Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 0.9% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2025, reversing the 1.7% decline in the January-July period, official data showed Saturday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about US$2.81 million) saw their combined profits totaling nearly 4.7 trillion yuan during the eight-month period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Operating revenue of these firms reached 89.62 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.3% yoy. This marks a significant turnaround in profitability, which had been declining since May.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report , In August, profits of the above industrial firms recovered remarkably, rising 20.4% from the same period last year, compared with a 1.5% drop in July.

From January to August, the total profits of major state-holding enterprises achieved over 1.51 trillion yuan, down by 1.7% yoy. The profits of share-holding enterprises reached more than 3.49 trillion yuan, increasing by 1.1%.

In the first eight months, the total profits of mining industry reached 566.11 billion yuan, down by 30.6%. The manufacturing industry achieved a total profit of over 3.52 trillion yuan, an increase of 7.4%. The total profit of the power, heat, gas and water production and supply industries reached 603.51 billion yuan, increasing by 9.4% yoy.