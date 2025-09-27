6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society (EOS) Conference opened today in Dubai, organised in collaboration with the Emirates Medical Association and supported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). Recognised as one of the region’s leading medical and scientific platforms, the conference brings together over 700 oncology specialists and researchers from 20 countries for two days of discussions on the latest advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as opportunities to enhance international research and scientific collaboration in this critical field.

The conference features more than 120 speakers and over 50 scientific sessions, covering all major types of cancer through dedicated tracks, in addition to specialised workshops. A large-scale exhibition accompanies the event, showcasing the participation of leading global pharmaceutical companies. Esteemed international experts are joined by prominent UAE and regional physicians, positioning the conference as a unique platform for knowledge exchange.

Day one included a MoHAP session led by Dr. Buthaina Al Muhairi from the Public Health and Prevention Department, highlighting the role of multidisciplinary medical teams in the UAE. Additional sessions addressed advanced clinical trials in head and neck cancers, as well as breast cancer-focused panels exploring key issues such as treatment de-escalation in early stages, optimal strategies for HER2+ cases, and debates over axillary radiation. Discussions also tackled the challenges of treating metastatic breast cancer, including endocrine resistance and the role of CDK4/6 inhibitors, with contributions from leading experts.

A plenary session on Innovation in Oncology featured lectures on groundbreaking topics including “Drugging the Undruggable,” early cancer detection through blood tests, Ga-68 FAPI PET imaging as a personalized medicine tool, advances in brain tumor management, and promising T-cell therapies.

In his opening address, Prof. Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Conference Chair, stated: ‘’We are proud to host the sixth edition of the EOS Conference, which has become a premier regional platform uniting global experts to discuss the latest advances in cancer care. This event reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering medical innovation and adopting cutting-edge treatments and technologies that enhance patient care and strengthen the nation’s healthcare system. It reaffirms the UAE’s role as a leader in promoting research and innovation to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”

The programme also highlighted lung cancer sessions, including a debate on first-line treatment for mutation-positive lung cancer, the role of biomarkers in refining immunotherapy, surgical approaches in the era of neoadjuvant immunotherapy, and updates on small cell lung cancer.

On the sidelines of the conference, Takeda, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, announced the launch of a new oral therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in the UAE. This innovative treatment, free from chemotherapy, is the first of its kind introduced to patients in the country in over a decade.

Specialised tracks also addressed prostate, gastrointestinal, gynecologic, central nervous system, and liver cancers. Global experts engaged in debates on radiotherapy strategies, immunotherapies, and novel technologies such as proton therapy and MRI-guided radiation. Sessions further explored personalised medicine approaches in gastrointestinal, bladder, and ovarian cancers, along with discussions on the integration of early palliative care.

As part of its closing activities, the Emirates Oncology Society honored 24 researchers and medical professionals from across the region and beyond for their contributions to cancer research. A posthumous tribute was also paid to the late oncologist Dr. Mohamed Al Ali with his son receiving the award, alongside recognition of several cancer survivors for their courage and resilience.