Youth talent shines on opening day of 7th round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

FUJAIRAH, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah came alive today as the seventh round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship got underway, featuring the highly anticipated No-Gi category.

The divisions - Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 - received the most attention, with young athletes putting on enthusiastic performances that demonstrated their developing skills and versatility. Competitors demonstrated fast thinking, tactical awareness, and the flexibility that No-Gi events require, receiving praise from coaches, officials, and families alike.

By the end of the day, Sharjah Self-Defence Club had maintained its lead in the rankings, followed by Palms Sports in second and Al Ain Club in third.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director, Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, and Ali Qaddour, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's Fujairah City Centre Branch Manager, attended the event.

Al Dhaheri praised the UAE's young improvement in jiu-jitsu, saying that Round 7 shows significant progress. The great performances we witnessed today offer hope for the future, demonstrating that we have a strong foundation capable of competing regionally and internationally. This tournament represents our wise leadership's objective of using sport to instill values and strengthen national identity."

“Today’s event in Fujairah went beyond sport—it became a national celebration, bringing together athletes and families under one roof. The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has been deeply ingrained in our social fabric, imparting noble values like discipline, tenacity, and respect while bringing communities together across the emirates," he added.

Antonio Inacio, Shabab Al Ahli Club's coach, said, “Our players impressed not only with their physical strength but also with their tactical intelligence and composure under pressure. At Shabab Al Ahli, we focus on both mental and technical preparation to ensure they can adapt to any opponent.”

The action continues tomorrow (Sunday) with the Under-18, Adults, and Masters categories, with the ultimate No-Gi winner of the season to be determined.