Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to host 'Performance Trials' programme to identify promising athletes

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Athletics Club has approved the launch of the “Performance Trials” programme to identify promising athletes aged 12 and above at the athletics track of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy. The Club also announced the appointment of Australian expert Stephen Riben as its Technical Director.

Rippon brings with him extensive experience gained through his career with some of the world's leading athletics federations and clubs. The agreement was signed on behalf of the club by Khalid Rashid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Athletics Club.

The 'Performance Trials 'programme will run from October 1 to 7, with further expansion to other areas in Al Ain and Al Dhafra according to the approved plan.

Al Zaabi emphasised that this appointment comes as part of the club’s strategy to enhance the technical performance of its athletes and to nurture national talents. He stressed that having a Technical Director with Rippon’s expertise represents a valuable addition to the club and to athletics in the UAE. He said:“Rippon possesses a wealth of international experience in training world-class and Olympic athletes who have reached podium finishes. Through his presence, we aspire to elevate the capabilities of our athletes and strengthen our achievements both locally and internationally.”

For his part, Technical Director Stephen Rippon expressed his delight at joining Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, stating: “It is a great honor to be part of this ambitious club that places athlete development at the forefront of its priorities. I am fully confident that there is tremendous talent and potential in the UAE, and I will dedicate my efforts to transferring my knowledge and expertise to achieve accomplishments worthy of the club and the nation on the international stage.”

The appointment of Rippon marks a significant milestone in the club’s journey to reinforce its position on the regional and global athletics map. His distinguished track record includes working with the national teams of Great Britain, Finland, and Australia, as well as coaching several Olympic champions in pole vault, high jump, and decathlon.