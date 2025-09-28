China to open auto industry wider, deepen global ties in NEVs

HAINAN, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A senior official from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Saturday that China will further open up and strengthen international cooperation in the automotive industry, particularly in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector.

At the main session of the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC), Vice Minister Xiong Jijun of MIIT underscored China’s determination to advance international cooperation in the NEV sector, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

"As a carrier of multiple advanced technologies, new energy vehicles inherently require cross-sector collaboration for their development. We must steadfastly pursue globalization, jointly create a fair, non-discriminatory, and predictable market environment, and work together to maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains while promoting the smooth and efficient flow of resources and other elements," said Xiong.

Xiong also noted that China has already lifted foreign ownership restrictions on the NEV sector. Over the years, some auto makers such as Tesla and Lexus have set up wholly foreign-owned enterprises in China, while companies including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and General Motors have deepened collaborations with Chinese companies.

The WNEVC 2025 kicked off in Haikou of south China's Hainan Province on Saturday.

The 3-day congress features series of activities such as conferences and seminars, technology exhibitions, and technology evaluations.

Data from MIIT shows that in the first half of the year, global new energy vehicle sales reached nearly 10 million units, accounting for 21.3 percent of total new car sales, an increase of about 4 percentage points compared to the same period last year.