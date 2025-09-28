Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

DUBAI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future has announced the launch of an exclusive Master Class series in collaboration with Great Arab Minds, a year-long programme of specialised lectures featuring distinguished Arab scientists, thinkers and creators. The series will showcase winners of the Great Arab Minds initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is set to begin in October.

Interested participants may register via the official link https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/master-class-with-great-arab-minds. Early registration is advised due to limited availability.

The Museum of the Future Master Class programme aims to foster creativity and intellectual dialogue across science, technology, literature, and the arts. Designed for professionals, specialists, talented students, and knowledge seekers, the programme provides an inspiring platform to exchange ideas and insights through constructive discussions on key topics spanning the natural sciences, engineering, design, economics, and medicine.

As headquarters of the Great Arab Minds initiative, the Museum of the Future serves as a hub for leading Arab thinkers across disciplines. The new Master Class programme, featuring winners of the Great Arab Minds Award, a distinguished group of creatives whose contributions in literature, arts, and architecture have had significant impact, underscores the museum’s role in advancing innovation, knowledge and collaboration to shape the future.

The first three lecturers in the prestigious line-up include Waciny Laredj, Algerian novelist and professor of literature at the University of Algiers and the Sorbonne, and a recipient of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award. His works have been translated into more than 20 languages, establishing him as one of the most prominent Arab voices on the global literary stage.

The Museum of the Future’s Master Class also features Dia Al-Azzawi, Iraqi artist and pioneer of modern Arab art, recipient of an honorary doctorate from Coventry University and multiple prestigious awards, including the Nile Prize for Creativity. His creations have achieved international acclaim and are showcased in leading museums worldwide.

Also joining the programme’s prestigious line-up is Sahel Al Hiyari, Jordanian architect and urban designer. He holds a Master of Architecture from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design and was the first architect selected as a protégé under the Rolex Mentor & Protégé Arts Initiative. Widely recognised in global academic circles, Al Hiyari is regarded as one of the most influential Arab architects shaping contemporary architectural movements.

Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary-General of Great Arab Minds, said, “The Museum of the Future Master Classes embody the profound impact of Great Arab Minds. They serve as a platform to transmit knowledge, inspire innovation, and demonstrate how Arab excellence continues to shape the future of our region and contribute to humanity at large.”

Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive of Museum of the Future, said, “The launch of Museum of the Future’s Master Class Series in collaboration with Great Arab Minds reflects the museum’s mission to inspire minds and foster intellectual dialogue, strengthening Dubai’s role as a global hub for science and the arts. It affirms our commitment to empowering Arab talent and creativity as active partners in shaping humanity’s future.”

He added, “The programme embodies the museum’s vision of being a leading platform for learning and innovation, connecting new generations with leading thinkers and creators. It aims to cultivate curiosity, discovery and cultural dialogue, and we look forward to this initiative becoming a landmark in the pursuit of knowledge.”

Waciny Laredj will explore the challenges of writing and identity in times of transformation, the cultural role of creativity, and how literature can benefit from technological advances. Dia Al-Azzawi will shed light on the evolution of contemporary Arab art, the importance of artistic and cultural identity, and the role of Arabic calligraphy as an independent expressive medium. Sahel Al Hiyari will examine architecture as both emotion and intellect, intuitive design as a process, and the philosophy of sustainable and culturally conscious design.

The Museum of the Future Master Class programme offers a limited number of seats to ensure an exceptional experience, focusing on the quality of dialogue and direct interaction. Participants will gain valuable practical and intellectual insights and engage in meaningful exchanges with some of the Arab world’s brightest minds.