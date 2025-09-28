RTA adopts comprehensive regulatory framework for operation of autonomous heavy vehicles

DUBAI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved a comprehensive regulatory framework for the operation of autonomous heavy vehicles for logistics transport in the Emirate of Dubai. The framework covers all regulatory standards governing the activity, including licencing procedures, assessment of initial operational trials, technology requirements for the vehicles, and other conditions designed to ensure the safety of road users and drivers.

This framework represents a pioneering step towards the future of autonomous mobility in Dubai. It was developed in coordination with strategic partners, private companies, distributors, and retailers in the logistics transport sector.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, said,

“The approval of the regulatory framework for operating autonomous heavy vehicles in Dubai reflects the vision of the wise leadership in strengthening the global competitiveness of Dubai as a leading hub for business, and the economy, while also supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)."

“The regulatory framework marks a significant step towards achieving the goals of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of total mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030, thereby strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in adopting future technologies and developing innovative, sustainable mobility solutions,” he noted.

“The framework constitutes a key pillar in supporting the logistics transport sector by leveraging autonomous driving technologies to boost operational efficiency, cut carbon emissions, and enhance road safety. The commercial and land logistics transport sector is one of Dubai’s vital sectors, with a fleet of 61,290 heavy vehicles ranging in weight from 3.5 tonnes to 65 tonnes.”

Al Tayer added, “The regulatory framework for adopting autonomous heavy vehicles in logistics transport forms part of the Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, approved by the Government of Dubai.

The strategy aims to double the direct contribution of the land commercial and logistics transport sector to the emirate’s economy to AED16.8 billion, increase technology adoption within the sector’s infrastructure by 75%, cut carbon emissions by 30%, and improve operational efficiency by 10%. It also seeks to regulate and govern the commercial transport sector by identifying innovative growth opportunities and ensuring its objectives are integrated into relevant legislation and policies.”

“Dubai is among the world’s most prepared cities to adopt autonomous transport, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, adoption of the latest international standards, state-of-the-art communication networks, and other enablers that facilitate the integration of smart vehicles. We look forward to the participation of establishments and companies operating in Dubai’s land commercial and logistics transport sector, along with representatives of leading global firms, in the initial trials of future mobility solutions that will advance the sector and enhance its competitiveness both regionally and internationally,” he concluded.

The comprehensive regulatory framework for adopting autonomous heavy vehicles in logistics transport was developed in two phases. The first phase focused on identifying key pillars and directions, ensuring compliance with safety requirements, enhancing sustainability, making the sector more attractive to investors, achieving leadership in technology adoption, and setting standards for licensing autonomous heavy vehicles.

The second phase defined five initial routes for the pilot stage, covering Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port Rail Freight Terminal, Dubai Investments Park, and Ibn Battuta Mall. The trial areas will be closely monitored, with certain routes operated under the supervision of a safety driver and others designated for driverless operations.

The Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 is directly aligned with six of the emirate’s specialised strategies: the Traffic Safety Strategy, the Self-Driving Transport Strategy, the Zero-Emission Public Transport Strategy, the Asset Strategy, the Investment Strategy, and the Digital Strategy. It encompasses 17 projects designed to support the growth of the sector and its companies.

RTA, in collaboration with TruKKer, has launched the digital logistics platform “Logisty” in partnership with the private sector. The platform delivers commercial transport services for customers and businesses, manages fleets of logistics vehicles, and provides on-demand booking and tracking. Its launch represents a major step forward for the logistics sector, strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub for logistics services, redefining goods transport in the emirate, connecting customers with commercial transport providers, and enhancing user experience through services distinguished by efficiency, simplicity, and reliability.