SPARK delegation’s China visit drives stronger business links with Sharjah

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), led by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK and President of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) for the West Asia and North Africa region, has successfully concluded a strategic working tour in the People’s Republic of China.

The visit included a series of high-level meetings and active participation in major international conferences.

As part of the tour, the delegation took part in the IASP Annual Meetings, where Al Mahmoudi shared strategic insights on global trends in science and technology parks, emphasizing the role of education in advancing the knowledge economy and underlining the importance of balancing specialization with flexibility in innovation ecosystems. He pointed out that the West Asia and North Africa region was undergoing a rapid transformation to become a major contributor to the global knowledge economy.

The delegation also participated in the World Technology Innovation Conference (WTIC 2025) in Shanghai, where Al Mahmoudi showcased SPARK as a regional model that combines advanced infrastructure with an attractive investment environment.

He highlighted the Park’s pioneering “soft-landing programmes” designed to support startups seeking to enter regional markets and expand globally. His interactions triggered strong engagement from participants, particularly for the perspective of building integrated innovation ecosystems that connect companies with international markets, especially China.

A key highlight of the tour was SPARK’s active participation in Investopia Beijing, organized in the Chinese capital as part of Investopia’s Global Dialogues. Recognised as one of the world’s leading platforms for advancing investment in the new economy, Investopia Beijing featured highly interactive sessions on the future of technology and its role in shaping the global economy.

Al Mahmoudi participated in a session on investing in the knowledge economy and future technologies, where he discussed ways to enable startups to scale through international partnerships. He underlined the need to build flexible ecosystems that foster innovation and accelerate the transition of ideas from laboratories to markets. He also took part in another session on balancing specialisation and flexibility in innovation ecosystems, highlighting SPARK Park’s experience in combining advanced research infrastructure with a business-friendly environment to attract global investments.

Al Mahmoudi commented, “Our participation in this global platform reflects Sharjah’s growing role as a regional and international hub for innovation. At SPARK, we are focused on building strategic bridges between East and West through soft-landing programs that help startups expand into new markets, while also developing joint research centers with leading global institutions. This engagement underscores our commitment to translating the UAE’s vision for supporting entrepreneurship and emerging technologies, and highlights China as a key partner in the journey toward a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.”

Through this high-profile international engagement, SPARK reaffirms its position as a key player in driving innovation and entrepreneurship at both regional and global levels, while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of building a diversified and sustainable knowledge economy.