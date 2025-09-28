EOS Conference calls for accelerating AI integration in cancer care

DUBAI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society (EOS) Conference concluded today in Dubai, drawing more than 700 participants including leading medical and research experts from the UAE and around the world. The final day highlighted advanced medical technologies and innovations that are reshaping the future of cancer treatment both regionally and globally.

Participants discussed several cutting-edge topics, notably molecular diagnostics using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which opens new horizons for early detection of relapse and guiding treatment in colorectal cancers. Experts also underscored the significance of the Hepatic Arterial Infusion Pump (HAIP), a breakthrough in liver cancer care that delivers chemotherapy directly to the hepatic artery, increasing local control of the disease and offering new hope to patients with limited treatment options.

The sessions further explored the latest developments in immunotherapies and targeted treatments, showcasing promising results for advanced liver cancers. Discussions also shed light on a “medical revolution” in gynecologic oncology, with new targeted therapies.

Advances in precision radiotherapy and minimally invasive surgery using SBRT and proton therapy were also highlighted. In addition, experts emphasized the role of artificial intelligence and digital analytics in improving diagnostic accuracy, predicting patient responses, and strengthening cancer data management.

The conference concluded with a set of strategic recommendations, including:

* Accelerating the integration of digital technology and AI into cancer diagnostics and monitoring.

* Expanding the use of genetic and molecular testing to advance precision medicine.

* Adopting non-invasive early detection tools such as liquid biopsy.

* Scaling up innovative techniques like “HAIP” by training regional centers and enhancing infrastructure.

* Investing in local and regional clinical research to reflect the unique characteristics of patient populations.

* Strengthening partnerships with global companies to bring the latest treatments and technologies to the UAE and the region.

* Reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional hub for oncology innovation and excellence.

In his closing remarks, Professor Humaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Chair of the Conference, said: “We are proud of the rich outcomes achieved during this conference, which serve as a roadmap for the future of cancer care in the region. The recommendations highlight the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of innovative medical technologies and artificial intelligence, in line with the UAE’s vision to foster medical innovation and provide the best possible care for patients.

We firmly believe that combining science, innovation, and digital technology is the best path to transforming cancer care for a better future.”

