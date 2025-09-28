11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

DUBAI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – The World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO) will host its 11th annual World Congress from 10–12 October 2025 at the Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Centre, bringing together more than 1,500 policymakers, business leaders, and free zone practitioners from across the globe.

Held under the theme “Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation”, the Congress will serve as the largest and most influential gathering of its kind, offering a dynamic platform for governments, investors, and industry experts to address the pressing issues shaping the future of global trade and investment. The event is organised in partnership with the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development, reflecting Hainan’s position as China’s flagship Free Trade Port and a strategic hub of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Opening Ceremony will feature keynote addresses by Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO; Aiqing Fang, President of the China International Investment Promotion Council; Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Union; and Rie Vejs-Kjeldgaard, Director of the Department of Sustainable Enterprises, Productivity and Just Transition at the International Labour Organisation.

Over three days, the Congress will present an extensive programme of keynote speeches, roundtables, panel discussions, case studies, and leadership sessions across six tracks designed to capture the most critical issues facing free zones today. These tracks will explore the economic and social contributions of zones to inclusive growth, the importance of building resilient stakeholder ecosystems, the transformation of China’s Free Trade Ports with a focus on Hainan as a global model, and the evolving pathways of global exchange in an era of fragmented trade and supply chain realignment.

The programme will also highlight the role of digitalisation in reshaping competitiveness, including the application of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, and advanced cybersecurity, while the final track will spotlight investment megatrends, sustainability, and the role of zones in driving the industries of the future.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, said: "Free zones have never been more relevant to the world economy than they are today. What began as trade enclaves have evolved into complex ecosystems that stimulate industrial diversification, create employment, nurture entrepreneurship, and integrate small and medium-sized enterprises into global value chains.

Today, with more than 3,500 free zones worldwide generating over 90 million direct jobs and contributing close to 20 per cent of global trade, their significance cannot be overstated. The World Congress in Hainan will be a defining platform to reaffirm the transformative role of zones in a world shaped by technological disruption, shifting supply chains, and urgent climate imperatives.”

“Our ambition is not only to showcase success stories, but also to chart a practical roadmap that ensures free zones remain engines of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive prosperity. In Hainan, we will engage governments, investors, and communities to look beyond short-term gains and commit to building zones that are globally competitive, locally integrated, and environmentally responsible. This is about reimagining zones as long-term partners in national development and global cooperation, and the conversations we will lead here will set the tone for decades to come,” he added.

Several milestone events will punctuate the Congress agenda, including the Executive Leadership Programme, which equips zone operators and policymakers with practical strategies to enhance profitability, resilience, and competitiveness while aligning with sustainability goals.

A high-level Ministerial Meeting will convene senior government officials to examine digital trade facilitation, supply chain resilience, and inclusive access to the benefits of globalisation, concluding with a ministerial communiqué that sets out actionable strategies for the future. The programme will also include the First China Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Development International Forum, the BRICS SEZ Meeting, and the launch of the World FZO Sustainable Zones Certification Programme.

This certification, jointly developed with MVGX, is aligned with ISO 37101 standards and will establish a global benchmark for sustainable industrial parks, equipping zones with tools to demonstrate operational excellence, attract eco-conscious investors, and future-proof their development.

In addition to formal sessions, the Congress will provide an extensive exhibition area, exclusive networking opportunities, and a program of cultural and social events that encourage new partnerships and investment opportunities. These activities, together with practical exchanges of knowledge and real-world case studies, will give delegates valuable insights into how zones can drive measurable impact through innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development.

With the free zone movement at a pivotal moment of transition, the 11th World FZO World Congress stands as a critical global forum for shaping the next era of trade and investment, ensuring that free zones continue to extend their benefits well beyond their perimeters and play a central role in the sustainable transformation of the global economy.







