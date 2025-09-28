Sharjah to host International Scientific Conference on Disability

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) --Dr Louai Saeed Allay Al Naqbi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, announced the launch of the Khorfakkan International Scientific Conference on Disability and Adapted Physical Education on October 1. The conference will be distinguished by the selection of nine key research papers out of 24 submissions, focusing on the themes of “Sustainability” and “Quality of Life.”

In a statement to Sharjah 24, Dr Al Naqbi extended an open invitation to specialists, researchers, sports clubs, public benefit associations, and centers dedicated to people of determination to attend the conference, benefit from its rich scientific content, and actively participate in its sessions. He expressed hope that the event will yield practical recommendations and innovative visions that will serve this cherished group in society.

The conference will feature the participation of nine international experts from eight Arab, European, Asian, and American countries, representing a select group of scientists and researchers interested in issues of adapted physical activity worldwide.