Al Asayl Exhibition 2025 draws big crowds

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Al Asayl Exhibition, held at Expo Al Dhaid, is drawing a significant turnout of visitors and hunting and equestrian sports enthusiasts.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition brings together more than 250 companies and brands specialising in horse, camel and falcon supplies. It features a packed programme of equestrian and falconry displays, alongside a diverse range of heritage-focused activities and events, marking a dynamic blend of tradition and innovation.

A major highlight of this year’s edition is the Falcon Auction which stood out as a key attraction, attracting strong participation from falconers and falcons’ breeders across the UAE and Gulf region.

The auction drew spirited competitive bidding for premium and rare falcons such as Shaheen, Gyr-Shaheen, Gyr-Tiba, and pure Gyr falcons, reaffirming the exhibition’s role as a strategic hub for falconry enthusiasts in the region.

Exhibitors praised the seamless organisation of the Al Asayl Exhibition 2025, highlighting the diversity of participating companies and the specialised offerings that catered to the needs of equestrian and falconry enthusiasts across the UAE and the Gulf.

They affirmed that the exhibition stands as a strategic venue for promoting products, enhancing brand visibility, and fostering new business partnerships in equestrian, camel, and falconry industries.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the strong turnout the Al Asayl Exhibition witnessed this year underscores the centre’s strategy to position the exhibition as a recurring annual platform.

“The exhibition not only addresses the demand from falconry and camping enthusiasts in Sharjah, the UAE, and the Gulf but also enhances the market by bringing together local and international companies that introduce advanced camping gear and premium falcon breeds,” he added.

Hamad bin Bakhit bin Hamoudi Al Ketbi, owner of the internationally renowned Red Falcon and Red Death Falcon farms, said the Al Asayl Exhibition offers a valuable opportunity for his farms to showcase premium and rare birds and falcon breeds, including the Hurra, Qarmoosha, Gyr Peregrine, and Gyr categories, which attract the attention of leading falconers.

Al-Oqilat Real Estate, a leading Saudi camping company, joined the exhibition as an exclusive agent for several global camping brands, presenting a range of high-demand products tailored for the UAE market.

According to the company’s representative, this participation reflects a strategy to reach hunting and outdoor activity enthusiasts. Featured products included premium feather jackets engineered for extreme cold conditions.

Saeed Al Shamsi from ER Falcon emphasised the company’s commitment to offering top-quality falcons, notably Pure Gyr and Qarmoush varieties, at competitive prices accessible to a broad customer base.

He noted that this pricing strategy is designed to expand falcon ownership across different age groups, thereby strengthening demand while sustaining the heritage sport of falconry. By engaging younger generations, ER Falcon seeks to secure the long-term growth and cultural continuity of falconry as a traditional sport.

The exhibition remains open to the public through Sunday, operating daily from 11 to 23:00, ensuring extended access for attendees and exhibitors.