Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale Di Venezia in 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Pavilion UAE announced the appointment of Bana Kattan, Curator and Associate Head of Exhibitions at the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, as curator of the UAE’s upcoming participation in the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in 2026.

Kattan was selected by a committee of leading figures from the UAE's creative sector, including representatives from government, museums, and universities. The Pavilion’s presentation at Biennale Arte 2026 will be accompanied by a dedicated publication.

Before joining the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Kattan served as Associate Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, where she curated exhibitions featuring multigenerational artists, including Wafaa Bilal (2025), Maryam Taghavi (2024), and Mona Hatoum (2023). Previously, at the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, she curated a research-driven exhibition program including Permanent Temporariness by Sandi Hilal and Alessandro Petti (2018), exploring themes of displacement and refugeeness, and But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Art Community, 1988–2008 (2017), which highlighted a group of pioneering Emirati artists and the interconnected nature of their community.

Born in Abu Dhabi and raised in the UAE, Kattan is deeply connected to the country’s cultural landscape and has witnessed the growth and evolution of its artistic community. Drawing on her experience in the region, she has played an active role in shaping discourse around the UAE’s contemporary art scene. Her work engages with socio-political and historical themes while fostering dialogue among both emerging and established artists, across generations, disciplines and various media.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, said, “The Ministry of Culture is committed to amplifying the UAE’s cultural and creative voices on the global stage. We are pleased to welcome Bana Kattan as curator of the National Pavilion UAE at the Biennale Arte 2026. With her curatorial expertise and deep connection to the UAE, she will bring forward perspectives that resonate both locally and internationally. Through this exhibition, the Pavilion continues to affirm the UAE’s role as a center for creativity and cultural dialogue.”

Bana Kattan said, “It is an honour to be appointed curator of the National Pavilion UAE for the Biennale Arte 2026. Having worked extensively in the region and alongside a wide range of multigenerational and transdisciplinary artists from the Arab world, I look forward to contributing my experience to a project that reflects the UAE’s vibrant artistic landscape while engaging with broader histories, complexities, and conversations.”

Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, said, “As commissioner of the National Pavilion UAE, the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation is committed to nurturing ideas, people, and practices that shape our shared future. Our work is rooted in supporting cultural ecosystems that enable practitioners to grow, collaborate, and contribute to the UAE’s evolving creative landscape. Bana Kattan’s appointment as curator reflects this commitment and the Foundation’s belief in the power of the arts in fostering dialogue and creating connections across communities.”

Laila Binbrek, Director of the National Pavilion UAE, added, “Bana Kattan’s career has been deeply intertwined with the UAE, from her early work at the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery to her leadership role at the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. We are thrilled to welcome her as curator for Biennale Arte 2026. Her appointment reflects the Pavilion’s driving purpose: to shed light on underexplored narratives by bringing together diverse artistic perspectives that reflect the UAE’s unique blend of histories and communities.”

The National Pavilion UAE will present its exhibition for the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia In Minor Keys by Koyo Kouoh – from Saturday, 9th May to Sunday, 22nd November 2026 (pre-opening on 6th, 7th and 8th May).

Biennale Arte 2026 will mark the UAE’s fifteenth exhibition at the Art and Architecture International Exhibitions organised by La Biennale di Venezia and its ninth participation in the International Art Exhibition. The UAE’s current exhibition at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition is Pressure Cooker, curated by Azza Aboualam. The exhibition investigates the evolving relationship between architecture and food production in the UAE, proposing innovative solutions for more sustainable food production at both individual and communal scales. It is on view until 23 November 2025.

The National Pavilion UAE is commissioned by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and supported by the UAE Ministry of Culture, with a permanent pavilion at the Arsenale – Sale d’Armi.