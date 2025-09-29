454 dancers set new Russian record with mass Lezginka performance in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A new Russian record was set on Saturday as 454 dancers performed a mass Lezginka, the traditional folk dance of Dagestan, during a special event in Makhachkala. The achievement was officially confirmed by representatives of the Russian Book of Records.

Footage from the celebration shows participants in vibrant national costumes performing the high-energy dance to traditional music, led by Dzhambulat Magomedov, head of the State Academic Honoured Dance Ensemble of Dagestan, Lezginka.

“Our culture, our Dagestan, our Russia has opened its heart to everyone, and through the Lezginka dance, we extend our hands and say to the world’s cultures: learn, cherish, and be proud that Lezginka exists on this planet,” said Magomedov.

Choreographer Lyudmila Baikova highlighted that the performance aimed to showcase the authentic Dagestani style of the dance. “We spent a long time preparing. We wanted to perform the Lezginka dance in a purely Dagestan style. After all, each Caucasian republic has its own Lezginka dance, and we wanted it to be more than just a simple dance with two movements,” she explained.

The record-breaking performance coincided with the All-Russian Forum ‘Open Dagestan’ and the International Festival ‘Keepers of Traditions’, both held in Makhachkala on the eve of World Tourism Day.