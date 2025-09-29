ALC launches ‘Paper and Pen’ programme to promote sustainable reading

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has launched the ‘Paper and Pen’ Programme in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Media Network.

The initiative aligns with the Centre’s strategy to promote the Arabic language within the community and to reinforce its presence across the cultural and media landscape.

It also reflects the UAE’s vision of establishing Arabic as a cornerstone of national identity and a foundation for sustainable knowledge development.

The programme is part of a community-wide campaign to promote sustainable reading, introduced by the Centre in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community. Throughout the year, the campaign aims to establish reading as a daily habit and to deepen the appreciation of Arabic among younger generations.

Hosted by media personality Rania Younes, the Programme is available in both radio and video formats. It is broadcast every Wednesday on Star FM, while video episodes are posted on the social media platforms of both the Centre and Abu Dhabi Media Network, ensuring wide accessibility to diverse audiences.

The Programme stands out for its combination of educational content and interactive style. It highlights common mistakes in the use of Arabic, offering simplified knowledge that enhances linguistic awareness in daily life and encourages people of all ages to use correct language practices.

Adopting a balanced approach that combines accurate information with a simplified style accessible to the audience, the Programme serves as a bridge between culture and modern media platforms. It complements the Centre’s reading initiatives and educational activities as part of its community campaign, while also extending its efforts to strengthen partnerships with social institutions, particularly media, to launch sustainable knowledge initiatives that promote the role of Arabic in the community.

The ‘Paper and Pen’ Programme reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's commitment to developing innovative knowledge tools that foster linguistic culture within the community. It also paves the way for future initiatives that address contemporary needs, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub of sustainable culture, highlighting the UAE’s leading role in spreading knowledge and empowering future generations with the tools of thought and language essential for building a better tomorrow.