University of Sharjah hosts symposium on intellectual integrity

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Forum for Intellectual Security in Islam at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, University of Sharjah, held an academic symposium titled “The Sustainability of Knowledge Security” to promote Islamic values and raise awareness of protecting minds from extremism.

The event brought together Dr. Abdullah Belheif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, alongside university officials, faculty, researchers and students from various disciplines.

The symposium focused on instilling appreciation for intellectual security, encouraging tolerance, coexistence and moderation, and countering extremist ideologies. Organisers highlighted the importance of cooperation between state institutions and research centres to establish legal and ethical foundations that reinforce the UAE’s principles of tolerance and renouncing violence.

Professor Qutb Al-Raisouni, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, stressed that intellectual security is vital for sustainable social development and for preserving cultural and religious identity. He noted that the forum regularly organises lectures, workshops and conferences to protect youth from radical thought.

Dr Abdulrahman Abdullatif, Director of the Forum, said the symposium reflects the University of Sharjah’s mission to advance research and provide a safe intellectual environment that promotes moderation and balance.

In his keynote, Dr Abdullah Belheif Al Nuaimi emphasised the role of universities in producing and protecting knowledge, and the responsibility of national media in promoting sound ideas. He called for a national observatory to monitor deviant ideologies and urged a unified response to counter extremism.

The event concluded with Prof Yousef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, honouring Dr Al Nuaimi and Dr Mahdi Qais Al-Janabi, Associate Professor at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies and former director of the forum, for their contributions to advancing the forum’s mission.