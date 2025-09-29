National Human Rights Institution holds introductory workshop at Sharjah Police General headquarters

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its strategy to build bridges of cooperation with police entities and to strengthen the culture of human rights across the country, the National Human Rights Institution organised an introductory workshop at the headquarters of Sharjah Police General Command.

The workshop was attended by a delegation from the Institution, headed by Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General, and included Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of the International and Regional Organisations Department; Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Department; Abdulla Al Kaabi, Head of the Capacity-Building Department; and Lateefa Al Hosani from the Media Center.

The workshop addressed the independent mandate of the Institution in monitoring and protecting human rights, and highlighted the importance of complementarity between national institutions and police authorities in supporting joint efforts to promote human values and entrench the principles of justice.

The visit concluded with a field tour of several facilities at Sharjah Police General Headquarters, during which the Institution’s delegation was briefed on key practices adopted in community service and on mechanisms for safeguarding human rights during the execution of police duties.