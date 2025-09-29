Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Poland

WARSAW, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The colt “Haseef,” carrying the silks of Wathnan Racing, was crowned champion of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in its Polish round, which formed the 14th and concluding European leg, held as part of the Central European Derby at Służewiec Racecourse in Warsaw on Sunday, 28th September 2025.

The prestigious Cup reaffirmed its global standing as the curtain fell on the European rounds of its 32nd edition, which featured 11 major legs across France, Italy, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Turkey, Britain, Russia, and finally Poland, where an impressive crowd of 20,000 spectators was in attendance.

The UAE President's Cup Series enjoys the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in confirmation of the plans to elevate the stature of the Arabian horse across the world, and to encourage its ownership and breeding through a developed racing industry that supports owners and breeders and enhances the presence of the Arabian horse in the most prestigious international races.

The colt “Haseef” (Al Mourtajez × Ghazwa by Zawam), under the training of Damien de Watrigant and the ride of jockey Faleh Bughenaim, achieved a well-deserved victory after an outstanding performance in the 2000m turf race (Group 3), contested by 15 horses representing elite studs from across Europe and Poland. The prize fund of the race amounted to 200,000 EUR, the highest in the history of Arabian horse racing in Poland.

Throughout the race, “Haseef” bided his time behind the leaders until the final turn, before powering strongly down the home stretch to overtake his rivals, leaving second place to the colt “Katrin de Ghazal” (Gazwan × Karabosse de Ghazal by Munjiz), owned by Hilal Al Alawi, trained by Elizabeth Bernard Jean-François, and ridden by jockey Michael Forest. In third came “Power Bolt” (Al Mourtajez × Oleya du Loup by Kerbella), owned by Rafal Płatk, trained by Van den Bos Catherine, and ridden by jockey J. Mariën. The champion completed the race in a time of 2:12.80 minutes.

The race was attended by Prince Jan Lubomirski-Lanckoroński, Honorary President of Służewiec Racecourse; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland; Faisal Al Rahmani, General Secretary of the Supreme Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses; alongside Mohammed Al Suwaidi representing Wathnan Racing, in addition to the trainer and jockey.

For his part, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said. “We extend our highest thanks and appreciation toHis Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for his continuous patronage of the prestigious Cup Series, which has established its position at the highest global levels thanks to His Highness’s vision. We also take pride in the great success of the Poland leg, which concluded the European calendar for 2025 in the best way, and we are proud of the large public attendance of 20,000 spectators, extending our gratitude to the management of Służewiec Racecourse for their distinguished organisational efforts.”