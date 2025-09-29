MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Ghana to UAE

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Hammed Rashid Tunde, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to UAE to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Shamsi welcomed the new Ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties, affirming the UAE’s keenness to further strengthen and develop its cooperation with the Republic of Ghana in various fields.

Hammed Rashid Tunde expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE, praising the UAE’s distinguished regional and international stature under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the of Republic of Ghana enjoy distinguished relations across several fields of common interest. Both countries are keen to further enhance this partnership to serve their mutual interests and achieve sustainable development for the two friendly nations and peoples.