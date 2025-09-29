56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with 91,000 visitors

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah concluded the 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show on Sunday, drawing more than 91,000 visitors and recording a five percent increase compared to the previous edition.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the five-day exhibition hosted over 500 exhibitors and 1,800 designers, manufacturers and professionals from leading global jewellery houses, reinforcing its position as a premier gold and jewellery trade platform in the region.

The winners of the grand prize draws, which included an Audi A3 car and luxury gold and diamond sets, were announced on Monday.

Highlights included Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery’s Dubai Dress, officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s heaviest gold dress, weighing 10.0812 kilograms of pure 21-carat gold and valued at AED4.6 million. The exhibition also showcased the world’s largest raw turquoise stone, weighing 20 kilograms and valued at AED800,000, alongside Miryah Wahaj Al Arabia, the world’s largest gold mirror crafted by people of determination.

The exhibition attracted global participants from more than 20 countries, with newcomers from Australia, Myanmar and Pakistan. It also saw strong Emirati participation, particularly through the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, which registered 530 members this year — a 35 percent increase — providing a platform for young national designers to showcase innovative collections blending heritage with modern design.

Regional exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman also took part, with Bahrain’s pearl jewellery collections drawing notable attention.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the record turnout and international participation reaffirm the exhibition’s position as a leading platform in the global jewellery and watchmaking industry. He added that Emirati designers played a pivotal role in enhancing the exhibition’s success with creations that combine authenticity with innovation.

The exhibition was supported by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery as diamond sponsor and Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery as platinum sponsor.