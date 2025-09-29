Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters

DUBAI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Investment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, a global delivery and lifestyle services leader, to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters and accelerate the nation’s leadership in digital commerce, technology-driven logistics, and AI adoption sectors.

The MoU was officially signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Tony Qiu, Vice President of International Business at Meituan and CEO of Keeta.

The Ministry of Investment will provide support for Keeta’s market entry and establishment of its UAE headquarters. This includes facilitating engagement with federal and emirate-level authorities to ensure a seamless transition, as well as exploring Keeta’s eligibility for investment incentives in line with national frameworks.

Keeta has committed to contributing directly to the UAE’s economic vision. The initiative includes creating more than 350 high-skilled jobs, and integrating over 5,000 UAE-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) onto Keeta’s digital platform, thereby supporting SME growth and regional market access.

The MoU highlights Keeta’s regional growth ambitions, including a planned investment of hundreds of millions of USD in the UAE over the next three to five years, reinforcing the country’s role as a key market for Keeta’s expansion.

In addition, Keeta will introduce advanced last-mile logistics solutions, including drones and autonomous vehicles, to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency, while launching talent development programmes and innovation workshops to support knowledge transfer and the creation of a future-ready workforce.

The Ministry of Investment and Keeta will also collaborate on a joint communication strategy to highlight the UAE’s growing role as a hub for digital innovation, logistics, and investment. Both parties further agreed to consider additional areas of cooperation, to be mutually defined in writing and that align with the UAE’s national economic priorities.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, stated, “The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and commerce, with the establishment of Keeta’s new UAE headquarters and its significant investment serving as a strong testament. Our country provides a platform for growth for businesses seeking international expansion, scalability, and efficiency – supported by world-class infrastructure, a forward-thinking regulatory environment, unparalleled ease of doing business, and a strategic location at the crossroads of global markets. This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing the National Investment Strategy 2031, driving long-term economic growth, and supporting investment opportunities across diverse sectors of the economy.”

Tony Qui, Vice President of International Business at Meituan and CEO of Keeta, added, "Signing this MoU with the UAE Ministry of Investment represents a pivotal step in Keeta’s global journey. The UAE is not only a leading regional power, but also a global hub for innovation, trade, and investment, making it a key market for our expansion. Through this partnership, we are able to align our business with the nation’s ambitious vision, benefit from its dynamic investment ecosystem, and showcase our capabilities in digital commerce and technology-driven logistics. This collaboration will enable us to accelerate innovation, empower local businesses, create high-quality jobs, and set new benchmarks for the future of the delivery economy in the UAE and the wider region."