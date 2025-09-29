Etihad Airways inaugurates first flight to Peshawar

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways today celebrated its inaugural flight to Peshawar (PEW), expanding its network in Pakistan and providing convenient access for travellers from Pakistan to the UAE, GCC and across Etihad’s wider network.

The new direct service connects Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a city renowned for its rich history, cultural heritage, and role as a gateway to trade and tourism.

The route is expected to serve strong demand from the more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE, while also enhancing two-way travel for trade, business and leisure.

Peshawar becomes Etihad’s fourth nonstop destination in Pakistan, alongside Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, further strengthening the airline’s footprint in the region and offering guests more choice and flexibility across its growing network.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “The launch of Peshawar reflects Etihad’s commitment to building a robust global network. With Pakistan being home to one of the largest expatriate communities in the UAE, we are pleased to launch this new route offering more flexibility for the community’s travel needs. With this new service, we are going beyond connecting families and friends, we are also welcoming more visitors from Pakistan to discover Abu Dhabi as a vibrant global business and tourism destination.”

Etihad will initially operate five flights per week to Peshawar, increasing to convenient daily flights commencing 20th November. The flights will be operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft.