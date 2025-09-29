WGES 2025 brings together select group of decision-makers, officials, experts, innovators

DUBAI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) has announced the participation of a distinguished group of influential leaders, experts, innovators and key representatives from government, business, academia, media and civil society from around the world, underscoring the summit’s global significance.

The 11th edition of the summit – organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) – will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

WGES is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The high-level participants, whose leadership spans continents and sectors, include Sauli Niinistö, former president of Finland; H.H. Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert, Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment in the Seychelles; Max Andonirina Fontaine, Madagascar’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development; and Muaviyath Mohamed, Minister of State for Tourism and Environment in the Maldives.

WGES 2025 will focus on seven thematic pillars: technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy technologies, policy and regulation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in climate action.

Sessions will highlight transformative solutions to combat climate change, with a particular emphasis on empowering developing communities, expanding public-private partnerships and strengthening international co-operation to build a more sustainable and inclusive global future.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO, said, “The unlimited support of our wise leadership pushes us to double our efforts to enhance global collaboration aimed at achieving net zero and accelerating the transition to a green economy, especially in light of the pressing environmental and economic challenges facing the world. WGES has become an ideal venue for encouraging efforts to implement green policies, invest in technologies to generate and store clean energy, as well as develop artificial intelligence (AI) and circular economy models that minimise waste and environmental impact. The transition to a green economy is not only a necessity but also a global opportunity to drive economic growth, create jobs and ensure a resilient future.”

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The World Green Economy Summit powerfully affirms the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future. The green economy presents a substantial economic opportunity, alongside its environmental imperative. By strategically deploying capital into sustainable projects, we overcome environmental limitations, concurrently generating new industries and employment. This transformation demonstrates how sustainability and economic growth advance in concert, as evidenced by frameworks like Net Zero 2050 and our Circular Economy Policy. We are resolutely committed to escalating investment in renewable energy and developing groundbreaking sustainable solutions. Co-operation and collaboration form the bedrock of this undertaking. We believe that by unifying resources, exchanging insights and promoting public-private alliances, we can accelerate the global shift to a truly green economy. This summit convenes global leaders, key participants and decision-makers to spur innovation and empower communities to ensure that, collectively, we shape a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone.”

Flavien Joubert, Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment in the Seychelles, said, “We inhabit one interconnected world. Its resources are not without end and its ability to withstand humanity’s assault is not unlimited. Each individual from each country must bear this in mind as [their nation] seeks to develop.”

Max Andonirina Fontaine, Madagascar’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, said, “In Madagascar, climate justice is part of our everyday struggle. It means standing with those who lose their harvests to drought, their homes to floods and, too often, their future to indifference. The green transition must be just – or it will fail. It must restore fairness, protect the vulnerable and create opportunities where they are needed most. At this year's WGES, I will carry the voice of those the world forgets – and show how Madagascar is turning adversity into leadership, and resilience into lasting change.”

Muaviyath Mohamed, Minister of State for Tourism and Environment in the Maldives, said, “As a small island developing state, the Maldives is dedicated to collaborating with global partners to strengthen climate action and ensure a sustainable future for all.”

Najeeb Saab, Secretary-General of the Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED), said, “Achieving carbon neutrality is imperative in the fight against climate change, to which the Arab region is particularly vulnerable. This requires a transition away from fossil fuels extraction and consumption. Leading Arab oil-producing countries have been diversifying their economies, including huge investments in renewable energy and efficiency, and technological innovations for cleaner use of fossil fuels. Hosting WGES in Dubai is a manifestation of this genuine commitment. Ultimately, the green economy is rooted in sound resource management, which respects nature’s regenerative capacity. Defying nature might buy time but it does not save the environment or deal with long-term climate challenges.”

Naila Farouky, CEO of the Arab Foundations Forum (AFF), said, “The climate crisis demands regional solutions. With the first Arab Regional Climate Commitment, AFF is bringing together foundations, civil society and public and private actors to forge a unified response – one that centres local realities and long-term sustainability. This helps philanthropy in the Arab region meet its responsibility to back bold ideas, frontline communities and long-term solutions rooted in equity and care.”

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), said, “Achieving a truly green economy requires solutions that are grounded in science, innovation and global collaboration. At ICBA, we transform advanced scientific research into practical strategies that strengthen climate-resilient agriculture, safeguard water and food security, and empower communities in the world’s most arid and saline regions. WGES provides an invaluable platform to advance these conversations and accelerate collective climate action.”

Prof Nazia M Habib from the University of Cambridge said, “A just green transition demands shared decisions – clarifying who gains, who bears the cost and how we fund institutions to sustain change.”

Michael Pollan, best-selling author and journalist, said, “As we stand at the crossroads of climate urgency and opportunity, gatherings like WGES and DEWA’s forums in Dubai offer not just policy or innovation but a chance to reshape our collective narrative around energy, food and the planet. I look forward to engaging with the global community in 2025 – to share, to listen and to help seed a greener, wiser culture.”

Anand Verma, founder and CEO of ExpectAI, said, “To tackle climate change, we need practical and scalable solutions – and AI is already proving its value. From making renewable energy more efficient to predicting environmental risks and tracking carbon emissions, AI helps us act with greater speed and accuracy. At WGES, I look forward to sharing more on how AI is driving meaningful and profitable climate action and supporting the global push towards a more sustainable future and economic growth.”

The list of speakers at WGES 2025 also includes Mohammad Junaid Essa, Head of Governance and Sustainability at the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) UAE; Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power; Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Middle East; Dr Samira Barzin, an economist at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute; Beniamin Strzelecki, a climate and energy expert; and Hoor Ahli, former COP28 Youth Climate delegate.