UAE Council for Fatwa symposium to raise awareness on zakat of dates

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced the organisation of a scholarly symposium titled "Zakat on Dates: Fatwa-Based Rulings and National Efforts…Civilisational Foresight".

The event will be held on Wednesday at Mawasem Park (Al Samha Green House), with the participation of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Awqaf and Zakat, along with several national entities.

The initiative forms part of the Council’s "Year of Community" programme, in conjunction with the 2025 date-harvest season, and within the context of nationwide efforts aimed at developing the fatwa-issuing system, integrating religious, economic and social values, and enhancing the state’s commitment to incorporating digital solutions and artificial intelligence into community services.

The symposium will address emerging Islamic legal issues related to zakat on dates, raise societal awareness of its rulings and values, and highlight national initiatives supporting agricultural and food sustainability. It will also shed light on the governance principles adopted by the Council to ensure fatwa issuance remains relevant to current realities while strengthening the developmental impact of zakat.

In parallel with the symposium, the exhibition "Shamareekh Al-Tamr" (Date Clusters) will be inaugurated, showcasing six sections that highlight palm tree heritage and sustainability in the UAE, Islamic rulings and modern standards, national digital services, and heritage traditions through family-oriented educational activities.