Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference began today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and will run until 2nd October, with broad regional and international participation, including more than 20 ministerial delegations, senior public and private sector leaders, speakers and participants representing over 100 nationalities.

The 2025 event, themed “Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity," brings together leading figures and experts in the transport sector to foster cooperation and innovation in mobility, logistics and infrastructure across different countries.

The event is expected to welcome more than 20,000 international visitors over three days filled with strategic dialogue sessions, project showcases and exchanges of technical expertise.

Covering four halls, the 2025 exhibition brings together more than 200 companies and brands across 14 sectors, ranging from infrastructure and rolling stock to digital innovation, finance and smart mobility.

Over 70 companies are participating in the exhibition for the first time, alongside more than 11 national rail operators.

