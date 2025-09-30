Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

NEW YORK, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, joined the UAE delegation led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting held in New York. The important annual event brought together leaders of nations from around the world to discuss pressing global issues and to foster collaboration to create a more sustainable future.

During his participation, Al Zeyoudi met with government officials in a series of bilateral meetings, where he discussed opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties to develop key economic sectors.

“The UAE’s presence at the UN General Assembly meeting emphasises our national commitment to playing a pivotal role in fostering global economic growth and prosperity,” said Al Zeyoudi. “By forging strong partnerships and leveraging our collective strengths, we can drive growth and prosperity not just for our nation, but for the world. Our discussions here in New York centered around increasing trade and investment flows around the world, deepening our economic partnerships with like-minded nations in order to achieve our shared goals in economic development and sustainability.”

Alongside his participation in the UAE-US Business Council and a session at the US Chamber of Commerce, Al Zeyoudi engaged with senior executives from a diverse range of sectors, including financial services and private equity firms such as Mashreq Bank, UBS, and KKR, as well as advanced technology and real estate companies.

He also met with influential figures from the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Blackrock Infrastructure Investments, and the Eurasia Group, among others, highlighting the importance of high-level collaboration to enhance economic ties, drive growth and sustainable development.

Al Zeyoudi’s meetings with leading government officials and private sector executives reflect the UAE’s view that public-private partnerships are key to greater economic development and prosperity. His participation also reinforced the UAE's role as a key player on the world stage, focused on innovation, collaboration, and sustainable economic development.

The annual United Nations General Assembly meeting serves as a vital platform for countries to come together to address pressing global challenges. This year's gathering highlighted the importance of dialogue in navigating complex issues such as AI governance, climate change and global healthcare.

