Sharjah Sports Council set to host Air Badminton World Cup

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council, chaired by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Board, has approved final arrangements for hosting the Air Badminton World Cup, set to be held in Khorfakkan from 11th to 14th December.

During its regular meeting, the council reviewed progress reports on completed and pending preparations, authorised the promotional campaign, and endorsed key logistical measures aimed at bolstering the UAE’s international standing in staging major sporting events.

The meeting also addressed the season’s agenda, highlighting significant international competitions. These include the sixth Kalba Beach Games in November and the 11th Sharjah International Cycling Tour in January 2026.

Discussions further covered the strategic dialogue initiative, now in its fifth year, alongside assessments of current outcomes. Members commended the successful awards ceremony of the first Sharjah Sports Excellence Leadership Programme, held in July.

The council additionally formed a task force, led by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Yasi and Kaltham Obaid Al Matrooshi, to collaborate with Sharjah Municipality and the Districts Affairs Department on the implementation of the Emirate’s Park Investment Programme.