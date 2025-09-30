Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is leading a high-level economic delegation to the US as part of its continued efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading economies in the world and cement Abu Dhabi’s stature as a global magnet for talent, business, and investment.

Abu Dhabi’s high level economic delegation to the USA underscores the Emirate’s commitment to expanding its international engagement and building on deep-rooted economic relationships.

Led by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, the delegation includes over 100 senior representatives from 44 of Abu Dhabi’s government and private sectors including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Mubadala, Aldar, and Hub71.

The visit will feature a series of high-level meetings with US business leaders and investors across strategic sectors to explore new opportunities for collaboration and investment. As part of the delegation’s activities, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in New York will be held in partnership with ADIO and ADGM, and Family Business roundtable will be organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), highlighting the Emirate’s ongoing economic transformation, showcasing investment opportunities, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global business and investment hub.

Al Zaabi said, “The United States is a long-standing and strategic partner to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and our economic ties continue to thrive across key sectors. This visit will build on our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth by engaging leaders who are shaping the economic landscape to take our cooperation to new heights."

He added, “We are strengthening partnerships with leading economies and showcasing investment opportunities provided by our soaring ‘Falcon Economy’ in various sectors and industries including our world-class hubs for AI, startups, agritech, finance, new energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.”

The United States remains one of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s most significant trading partners. In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$34.4 billion, marking an 8.5% increase from the previous year. The UAE continues to be the largest US trading partner in the Middle East, with trade spanning all 50 US states and supporting over 184,000 jobs."

The UAE’s investments in the US have exceeded US$1 trillion, driving growth and job creation. Recently, UAE has committed to invest $1.4 trillion in the US economy over the next decade, focusing on AI development and infrastructure, energy, advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation, space and aviation.

Abu Dhabi’s business environment continues to attract US companies, which are increasingly active across the Emirate’s innovation-driven economy, with growing number of US financial institutions registered at ADGM, the largest and fastest growing international financial centre in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

