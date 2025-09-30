'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboration with world’s leading educational institutions

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the UAE leadership is focused on strengthening the readiness of government talent to meet future requirements, enabling them to play an active role in driving economic growth, advancing digital transformation, and shaping policies built on knowledge and innovation.

This came during the launch of the initiative that begins with two specialised master’s programmmes: in Economic Strategies and International Policy, and in Artificial Intelligence for the Government Sector. These programmes will be delivered in partnership with top-tier universities from around the world.

Mohammad Al Gergawi stated that this initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Gergawi emphasized that the UAE leadership is committed to developing a future-ready government workforce, capable of leading national efforts in economic growth, digital transformation, and evidence-based policymaking grounded in knowledge and innovation.

Al Gergawi further highlighted that the initiative aligns with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s long-term commitment to lifelong learning. This vision places national values, technological advancement, and responsible artificial intelligence at the heart of the country’s development agenda.

Al Gergawi noted that the fellowships are not merely educational opportunities, they are strategic investments in the human capital that will shape the UAE’s future, “This is the path toward the better future we strive for, one that secures lasting prosperity for our country and its people.”

The first phase of the initiative will empower exceptional Emirati professionals working in government entities across the country. Selected participants will join advanced academic programmes designed to build deep expertise in economic policy and applied artificial intelligence for the public sector.

These programmes are being developed in collaboration with globally renowned universities recognized for their academic excellence and their ability to design leadership programs tailored to government priorities. Selection of academic partners was based on the 2026 global university rankings and an evaluation of each institution’s track record in executive education and public sector innovation.

Al Gergawi reaffirmed that the UAE’s position as a global leader in government transformation and sustainable development requires continued investment in its people, particularly in future-critical sectors such as international policy, economic strategy, and artificial intelligence. These disciplines form the foundation for accelerating national progress, modernizing public sector operations, and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

As part of this first phase, all government entities in the UAE are invited to nominate high-potential Emirati professionals to join the fellowships. The academic tracks are specifically tailored to the real-world needs of public service and policy leadership. Graduates will be equipped to lead economic initiatives, manage digital transformation, and develop forward-thinking public policies that are grounded in data, innovation, and strategic foresight.

The initiative will be delivered in collaboration with a group of elite academic institutions. 50 fellows will join Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, 25 will study at the University of Oxford, 25 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and New York University will receive 40, while Georgetown University will host 60 fellows.

Participants will be equally divided between the two academic focus areas: 100 fellows in economic strategy and international policy, and 100 in artificial intelligence for the public sector.

