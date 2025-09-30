Emirates Dermatology Society highlights Alopecia Areata advanced treatments bring new hope to patients

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Dermatology Society has emphasised the importance of raising community awareness about Alopecia Areata, one of the most common autoimmune skin conditions. The Society highlighted the significant progress in treatment options now available in the UAE, offering new hope for patients to restore hair growth and improve quality of life.

Studies indicate that Alopecia Areata affects up to 2% of the global population, which translates into thousands of cases in the UAE. The disease typically presents as sudden hair loss on the scalp or other parts of the body, leaving patients facing emotional and social challenges.

Hair loss is not merely a cosmetic issue — it directly impacts self-esteem, social interactions, and even professional life, underscoring the need for both medical and community support.

Thanks to major medical advances in the country, patients today have access to a variety of treatments, including topical injections, immune therapies, and the latest biologic medications. These therapies have shown remarkable results in stimulating hair regrowth and reducing disease activity, marking a significant shift in management.

Doctors stress that Alopecia Areata is no longer a disease without hope, as modern options allow many patients to achieve meaningful recovery.

Dr. Ayman Al Nuaim president of the emirates dermatology society stated:“Alopecia areata, though emotionally challenging, is no longer without hope — with today’s advanced treatments, many patients in the UAE can achieve meaningful hair regrowth and improved quality of life.”

Beyond medical care, the Society and dermatologists are working to strengthen public awareness in order to reduce the stigma surrounding Alopecia Areata and encourage patients to share their experiences and seek support.

Dr. Huda Ragab general secretary of the society affirmed:“Alopecia areata is more than hair loss — raising public awareness helps break stigma, foster support, and empower patients to embrace their journey with confidence.”

The Emirates Dermatology Society concluded by stressing the importance of collaboration between the medical sector, the media, and the wider community in creating a supportive environment for patients. Such efforts, the Society noted, will help improve patients’ quality of life — through both advanced treatment options and psychological and social support initiatives.