Dubai Holding, Brookfield Properties launch collection of exclusive beachfront residences in heart of Dubai

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Holding Investments, the dedicated investment arm of Dubai Holding, in partnership with Brookfield Properties, a leading global manager of high-quality real estate assets, today announced the launch of Solaya, an exclusive collection of 234 beachfront residences in the Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood at the heart of Dubai.

Leveraging the renowned Meraas brand of Dubai Holding Real Estate, the landmark 40 acres project marks the next chapter of the longstanding partnership between Dubai Holding Investments and Brookfield. After shaping several of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, the partners are now bringing their expertise to create a new benchmark in the city’s residential market.



