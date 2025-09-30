Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme at Dubai PodFest 2025

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Press Club (DPC) announced the graduation of the second cohort of the Arab Podcast Program, the first initiative of its kind in the region that seeks to foster audio content creation and nurture the skillsets of content creators across the Arab world.

The announcement was made during the fifth edition of the Dubai PodFest that was organised by DPC, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The ceremony also honoured the top three winners, underscoring the Club’s commitment to fostering innovation and global competitiveness in podcasting.

Launched by Dubai Press Club to support the regional podcast industry, the programme empowers young Arabs to create impactful audio content. This year’s cohort brought together 24 participants from across the Arab world in fields ranging from society and culture to AI, sports, media, education, and the arts, highlighting the diversity and creativity of Arab youth.

Congratulating the graduates, Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, said that the programme was specifically designed to enhance the skills of content creators and leverage their talent and insights to cover topics of interest to the Arab community. This comes at a time when podcast channels are experiencing significant growth and listenership is growing rapidly across the Arab region, she noted.

She explained that the graduation of the second cohort reflected the Club’s commitment to discovering and empowering young media talent, preparing them to play an active role in shaping Arab audio content and enhancing the diversity of the regional media landscape.

Al Marri noted that recognising outstanding projects encourages innovation and inspires participants to produce impactful content. She added that the programme also serves as a platform for Arab audio content, demonstrating podcasting’s potential to engage and inspire audiences globally.

The ceremony also honoured the top three winners. Emirati writer and educator Amani Abdullah Al Taneiji won first place for her podcast “Mareekh”, a platform that offers mothers a safe space to share real life experiences and gain insights from the world of academia and research.

The second place went to Saudi media professional Raghd Al Arishi for “Qudam”, a cultural and tourism podcast that explores lesser-known destinations in the Gulf, highlighting their history and heritage.

The third place was won by Tahani Mohammed Zuhayman for “Esma’ha Meni” (“Hear It from Me”), which revives Arab heritage and timeless proverbs through short, engaging stories in classical Arabic.

The top winners received valuable prizes designed to support their professional journey in audio content.

Dubai Media will fully produce and publish a complete podcast season for the first-place winner, while the second-place winner will create six episodes with Poddster. The third-place winner will receive a full podcast kit from Media Cast. In addition, standout projects beyond the top three will be awarded 20 free recording hours, reaffirming the programme’s commitment to fostering young talent.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, said the “Arab Podcast Programme” provides a complete hands-on experience, guiding participants from concept to global distribution and producing projects with real community impact. She added that recognising outstanding work reflects the Club’s commitment to empowering young talent, fostering creativity, and shaping a diverse, innovative Arab media landscape.

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Manager of Dubai PodFest, said the participants’ projects reflected their ambition and the skills gained during the programme, demonstrating a commitment to high-quality Arabic audio content. She added that the programme equips young creators to confidently enter the digital media space and nurture a new generation capable of competing regionally and internationally while reflecting Arab cultural values.

The “Arab Podcast Programme” is part of Dubai Press Club’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional hub for digital media and audio content, while empowering young Arabs to develop their skills and launch innovative projects that contribute to a vibrant, influential Arabic podcasting industry.