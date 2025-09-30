Nearly 100 sailors paint spectacular marine scene at Abu Dhabi Breakwater in UAE Sailing Hero Championship Saturday

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) --Under the supervision of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, Abu Dhabi Corniche will host the fifth round of the UAE Sailing Hero Championship this weekend, organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and its Academy, with a record participation of nearly 100 sailors representing various sailing schools and marine clubs across the country.

The competition will feature the Optimist class dedicated to young sailors, serving as a key foundation for talent discovery and skills development. In addition, the event will include the ILCA categories (ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7), which allow participation from sailors of different ages and levels, bringing together juniors, youth, and adults in one inclusive championship.

Races will kick off on Saturday in exciting maritime conditions, with the final day set for Sunday, concluding with the crowning of the outstanding champions across all categories.

In a unique initiative reflecting values of social inclusion, the club, in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), will organise a special sailing race on Sunday dedicated to athletes of determination. This underlines the message of sport as a bridge that unites all segments of society and offers equal opportunities for competition and creativity.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, President of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, emphasised that the championship has become a key platform for shaping future champions. He said: “We are proud to achieve a record number of participants this year. The participation of nearly 100 sailors across different categories reflects the importance of the championship and its role in developing the skills of our sailors.

He said: ‘’We are also proud to host a special race for People of Determination in cooperation with ZHO, which embodies the values of inclusivity and gives everyone the chance to shine on the water.''