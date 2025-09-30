‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's Department of Land launches ‘Real Estate Business Incubator’

AJMAN,30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in the Ajman Government, in collaboration with the New Economy Academy, launched the ‘Real Estate Business Incubator’. The programme is part of ‘'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’' national campaign, and represents a significant advancement in supporting real estate entrepreneurship in Ajman.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by the Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation and the New Economy Academy to outline the programme’s objectives. The press conference was attended by Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.

The Real Estate Business Incubator aims to qualify and license 200 real estate brokers over the next 5 years, 40 in the first edition of the programme. It also aims to attract a new generation of real estate entrepreneurs capable of leading and managing projects in the sector. This is achieved through training programs, specialised workshops, and by providing an opportunity for ambitious youth to enter the world of real estate entrepreneurship according to the highest international standards.

The programme aims to qualify and empower real estate entrepreneurs and startup owners in Ajman by providing an integrated ecosystem of support. This includes professional mentorship, hands-on training, personalised consulting, and technical support, all designed to foster national talent. Ultimately, these measures will enhance innovation and sustainability in the emirate's real estate sector, providing real opportunities for growth within a stimulating business environment.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi described the Real Estate Business Incubator as a strategic initiative designed to advance the emirate's real estate sector. He explained: “The programme is built on three core elements: qualifying national talent, providing a legislative and regulatory framework, and creating a stimulating environment for innovation.”

Al Muhairi added: “We are committed to empowering entrepreneurs to lead the real estate sector through specialised training, working closely with our partners in the New Economy Academy. We aspire for Ajman to become a leading model for real estate entrepreneurship, both nationally and regionally.”

Dr. Laila Faridoon said: “The six-month programme features intensive training courses focused on applying technical and administrative skills in real estate. It includes practical mentorship and training in digital leadership and property marketing. The Academy has also established a professional mentorship programme where industry experts provide continuous support, driving participants to innovate and develop their ventures in a technologically and operationally integrated environment. We are committed to offering our expertise through the New Economy Academy platform to support the ambitions of Emirati youth in the real estate sector.”

In line with the national campaign, the incubator programme supports the country's vision of supporting SMEs and an innovation-friendly regulatory landscape.

The programme's core focus is on meeting the needs of real estate entrepreneurs by offering a complete ecosystem of services, creative solutions, and greater awareness of investment opportunities in Ajman. A key objective is also to enhance collaboration between regulatory authorities and the business sector, which will bolster the emirate's competitive edge in attracting quality investments.

The six-month programme unfolds across four stages, beginning with a selection phase where the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation evaluates candidates and chooses 40 participants for each annual edition of the programme.

Following this, participants enter a four-month intensive training period covering real estate fundamentals and key products, financial principles in real estate brokerage, and business skills like public relations, market analysis and feasibility studies. The training also extends to strategic areas such as leveraging technology and AI, corporate planning, and operational management.

The third phase is a two-month practical mentorship, where participants apply their learning in their own companies while receiving guidance through events and meetings with industry experts.

The programme concludes with a final evaluation based on each participant's progress and outcomes, providing them with support to develop strategic plans for their post-graduation journey.

The national campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

Supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship, the campaign brings together over 50 public and private sector partners, business incubators and accelerators alongside academic institutions.