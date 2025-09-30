UAE’s Aid Foresight Programme to drive global development cooperation, expert says

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Beatriz Nofal, PhD, Senior Advisor for Global Governance, Regional Integration, and Foreign Affairs, has said that the Aid Foresight Programme is a pioneering approach the United Arab Emirates is developing to focus aid and development on future perspectives, moving beyond merely reacting to crises in the development world to anticipating and preparing for a change in the global order.

“In this context,” she added, “a group of experts will convene with senior leaders of the United Arab Emirates to address changes in the geopolitical context, to bring regional development perspectives from different regions, mainly Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and to tackle systemic issues such as innovation in the context of accelerated technological change, climate change, financing, and defence.”

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the launch of the Aid Foresight Programme, Nofal, who previously served as Argentina’s G20 Sherpa and Special Representative for G20 Affairs, said, “This is a very innovative approach and, through masterclasses, dialogue, and foresight exercises, it will equip senior leaders from the United Arab Emirates to lead diplomacy with agility, with foresight, and to prepare for the future.”

“I think this will be very positive, particularly as it will also support the United Arab Emirates’ vision of shaping the future of global development cooperation with foresight, because we are in a rapidly changing world, and in such a world, foresight is essential to be effective.”

She underlined the importance of Latin America, noting that it is a region with vast economic potential and abundant natural resources in energy and food production, which are vital for food security. “So we can be a critical partner for food security and energy security, in terms of critical minerals as well as human capital,” she said.

Nofal further added, “It is a good opportunity for developing new partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and Latin America, to cooperate, for instance, on climate-smart agriculture and food security, and on sustainable infrastructure investments.”

“The accelerated pace of technological change is also providing opportunities for leapfrogging in many countries. I think there can be mutual partnerships to explore the potential of artificial intelligence to improve health and education, to advance geospatial analytics, and to strengthen cooperation in space technology, an area where the UAE is a leader, while Argentina and Brazil are among the leaders in South America.”