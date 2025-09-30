TRENDS reviews research, knowledge cooperation with UAE Space Agency

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has reviewed avenues of research, knowledge cooperation, and partnership with the UAE Space Agency, particularly in space research, advanced technologies, and specialised foresight studies. The cooperation also extends to field surveys, opinion polling, and training, all of which contribute to the development of purposeful knowledge.

Through their effective and close collaboration, both parties aim to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to chart a roadmap toward achieving a better and more sustainable future for all humanity. This will be pursued through the development of modern scientific research methodologies, organising workshops and interactive sessions to introduce national space sector policies and strategies, and enhancing the productivity of research and development in space programmes.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, affirmed that the Agency is open to constructive cooperation with TRENDS Research & Advisory, which is considered one of the most prominent and important think tanks in the region and the world. He added that integrating the research and foresight dimension with the practical applications of space sciences is vital to ensuring the sustainability and leadership of the national space sector.

Al Qubaisi noted that sustainable scientific and knowledge cooperation with TRENDS will enable the Agency to deepen its understanding of challenges and opportunities, develop informed policies and strategies, build human capital, attract national talent, and support academic activities in the space sector. This, in turn, supports the objectives of the National Space Program and strengthens the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub in the space industry.

Al Qubaisi further emphasised that cooperation and partnership with TRENDS will contribute to producing innovative research and qualitative studies capable of bridging knowledge gaps in the space sector. It will also help in training and qualifying a group of national professionals capable of leading this vital sector in the future. This supports the UAE’s journey of development and progress, enhancing its status as a pioneering country in the peaceful exploration and utilisation of space to serve humanity. Moreover, it contributes to advancing space capabilities, transferring knowledge, and supporting a sustainable, knowledge- and innovation-based national economy.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that the UAE Space Agency has successfully advanced the national space sector, making it a regional and global leader and a key contributor to the UAE’s competitiveness. The Agency has also strengthened the knowledge economy by supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting specialised research and studies in space sciences, developing human capacities, and preparing a national generation of astronauts.

Dr. Al-Ali explained that TRENDS and the UAE Space Agency will, in the coming period, conduct joint research in the fields of space foresight and its peaceful applications, as well as study the social and economic impacts of the development of space sciences and related technologies. They will also work on analysing space policies and legislation, with a particular focus on sustainability research in space and resource management, thereby supporting decision-making in this vital sector.