Dubai Police to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month with community-centred initiatives

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Every October, the world marks Global Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and this year Dubai Police joined in by rolling out a range of initiatives to help people stay safe online.

At a press conference, senior officers stressed the importance of protecting the community from online threats and teaching everyone simple ways to prevent cyberattacks.

Attending the event were Lieutenant Colonel Dr Expert Saeed bin Abid, Director of the Information Security Centre at Dubai Police; Major Engineer Khalil Al Hosani, Acting Deputy Director of the Cybercrime and Artificial Intelligence Crimes Department; Major Dr Rashid Al Baloushi, Deputy Director of the International Centre for Protecting Victims of Online Exploitation; Captain Saeed Adel Al Suwaidi, Head of Cybercrime Prediction and Analysis; and First Lieutenant Saeed Al Wari from the Cybercrime Awareness Section, alongside a number of officers and journalists.

Dubai Police explained that the month is an important chance to raise awareness about digital safety and the steps everyone can take to protect themselves. The new initiatives include fun competitions with cash prizes to encourage participation, an awareness exhibition at the Officers Club to teach school students about online safety in interactive ways, and the use of the eCrime Hub website as an educational tool. Another highlight is a “Capture the Flag” competition designed for ethical hackers and tech enthusiasts to test and sharpen their cybersecurity skills.

This year, Dubai Police campaigns are focusing on school and university students, tourists, and the wider community, helping people learn how to secure their personal data and avoid scams or hacking attempts. Officers stressed that awareness and education are the strongest defence against online risks.

Dubai Police also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the community not only on the streets but also in the digital world through applying global best practices and creating innovative awareness programmes that give everyone the tools to face online threats with confidence.

These efforts also support the UAE’s wider vision of building a safe and resilient digital society, while encouraging the responsible use of technology to ensure lasting security and wellbeing for all.