UAE-Italy non-oil trade hit €6 billion in H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner to UAE

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Office in Dubai, emphasised that economic and trade relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates are experiencing a very positive phase, reflected in unprecedented growth rates in trade exchange and Italian exports to the UAE.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), Soldani said that non-oil trade between the UAE and Italy reached around €6 billion in the first half of 2025.

He explained that the first six months showed a 19% growth in Italian exports to the UAE compared to the same period last year, reaching €4.5 billion. Total exports are expected to exceed €9 billion by the end of the year, setting a new record after exports reached €7.8 billion in 2024.

He added that the industrial technology sector is performing exceptionally well, recording growth of more than 23% this year. It has become one of the main pillars of Italian exports to the UAE, alongside jewelry and other sectors. Industrial technology alone accounts for 26% of total exports, surpassing sectors such as furniture in terms of growth.

Soldani noted that Italy’s participation in WETEX reflects this trend, as a number of leading Italian companies in renewable energy, water treatment, waste management, and other sustainability-related fields have been brought to the exhibition, offering innovative and diverse solutions.

He pointed out that Italian exports in the renewable energy sector alone exceeded €250 million last year, with an annual growth rate of more than 30%.

The Italian Trade Commissioner also highlighted that over 600 Italian companies currently operate directly in the UAE, with this number steadily increasing.

He added that these companies are not only focused on exporting to the UAE but also view the country as a strategic gateway to the markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and North Africa, and even Asia and Southeast Asia, thanks to the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with many global markets.