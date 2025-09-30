Dubai Health performs 15 life-saving heart surgeries as part of Nabadat 2025

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has announced the successful completion of 15 heart surgeries for patients of different ages and nationalities under the second edition of “Nabadat” campaign 2025. Led by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, and carried out in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment, the initiative provides comprehensive care for patients with congenital and chronic heart conditions at Dubai Health hospitals.

The announcement coincides with World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29, underscoring Dubai Health’s dedication to global efforts to raise awareness of heart disease and deliver impactful healthcare programs that transform lives.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “Our partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment through the Nabadat initiative reflects a shared vision to advance health for humanity. Thanks to the dedication of our teams, we are able to impact lives and offer hope for the future.”

He added, “Nabadat also exemplifies Dubai Health’s commitment to fostering the values of social solidarity and enhancing quality of life through impactful humanitarian programmes. The successful completion of this number of complex surgeries demonstrates the initiative’s expanding scope and its growing impact in enabling patients to access advanced treatment in line with the highest medical standards.”

Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment, said, “We are proud to have launched and lead the Nabadat campaign, which embodies the deeply rooted values of solidarity within our society, in collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health. This support stems from our commitment to harnessing our resources to provide healthcare for patients in need, driven by our belief that caring for people reflects the very essence of our humanitarian mission.”

He added, “Nabadat is one of the Establishment's leading humanitarian initiatives, that helps save the lives of children and adults with congenital heart defects, offering them a healthier and more hopeful future. It also underscores the power of community partnerships in uniting efforts to create a lasting impact in healthcare.”

Dr. Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of the Nabadat initiative, said, “All 15 surgeries were successfully completed despite their complexity, with the medical team managing challenging cases that included open-heart surgeries and catheter interventions, demonstrating the readiness and high competence of the healthcare professionals.

He further explained that Nabadat has proven successful in achieving its goals, helping to restore hope to many adults and children suffering from heart conditions. He emphasised that the continuation of these efforts reflects the initiative’s commitment to its humanitarian mission of providing patients with healthier futures.