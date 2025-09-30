WETEX reinforces UAE's regional leadership in sustainable urban development

DUBAI,30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- For the third year in a row, the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature a dedicated space for real estate developers championing sustainable cities.

The 27th edition of WETEX brings together leading national and international companies whose pioneering projects have set global benchmarks in green construction and buildings. These environmentally conscious developments are designed to enhance residents’ well-being and quality of life within healthy, sustainable communities.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 27th WETEX, from 30th September to 2nd October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX is one of the world’s leading – and the region's largest – specialised exhibitions, encompassing a broad range of sectors, including energy, water, clean and renewable technologies, sustainable cities, sustainability, decarbonisation, green hydrogen, digital transformation, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI) and other related sectors.

“WETEX supports Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the UAE’s regional and global pioneering position in adopting the concept of sustainable cities. Considering that by 2030, according to the UN, about 60 per cent of people will live in urban areas, the exhibition supports regional efforts to embrace these trends by promoting ambitious investments in smart and sustainable urban development,'' said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"We are delighted that WETEX draws both our local and international partners, all eager to invest in the cities of the future and to exchange the latest and most innovative sustainable solutions and technologies shaping urban life. This dynamic collaboration fosters the advancement of sustainable real estate and green buildings – not only in Dubai but globally, paving the way for a more resilient, environmentally friendly and sustainable future.''

WETEX 2025 will feature premier sponsor OMNIYAT Group, titanium sponsor Binghatti, titanium sponsor DAMAC Properties and Ellington Properties, alongside prominent local and internation experts, decision makers, investors and companies. Together, they will showcase cutting-edge solutions and projects aimed at advancing sustainability in the real estate sector and accelerating the development of smart, sustainable cities. These cities integrate urban environmental standards that strike a balance between economic growth and sustainable resource use, enhancing resilience to social, environmental and economic challenges.

Mahdi Amjad, founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, said, “We are honoured to be the premier sponsor of WETEX this year, standing alongside DEWA in reflecting our shared vision for a more sustainable and innovative future. Sustainability is embedded in our ethos and every project is an opportunity to build responsibly. Our journey is driven by the belief that creating world-class spaces must go hand-in-hand with advancing sustainability principles and preserving our environment.

"We are committed to integrating energy-efficient systems, embracing innovative technologies and applying the latest innovations and construction practices across our many projects. WETEX is a platform that celebrates forward-thinking solutions across industries, and we are proud to participate, learn and contribute to this important dialogue.”

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said, “As a titanium sponsor of WETEX 2025, we greatly value our partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which turns vision into action. At Binghatti, we channel our expertise in project development to advance the sustainability agenda through intelligent design, advanced energy and water management, and digital operations that minimise waste and improve efficiency.

"The true strength of WETEX lies in uniting decision-makers, technology leaders, and developers on one platform to create actionable partnerships with measurable economic and social impact. This not only strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for responsible innovation but also drives Dubai towards a greener, more sustainable way of living."

Hussain Sajwani, founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, said, “As a long-time supporter of the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition, DAMAC Properties fully aligns with WETEX’s mission to prioritise sustainability and champion environmentally adaptive practices while developing and integrating smart technologies. We encourage enterprising companies to share best practices and leverage this platform to create a circular economy and pave the way for a more eco-conscious, resilient future.”

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, said WETEX is a powerful platform that brings together innovators and changemakers driving sustainability across sectors.

“At Ellington Properties, we are honoured to support this year’s edition, which aligns with our belief that the future of real estate must be built on responsibility, design excellence and environmental consciousness. Our participation underscores our alignment with Dubai’s vision for a greener, more resilient future, one that prioritises progress without compromising environmental integrity,” said Thomas.