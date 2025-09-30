Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is moving toward reusing 100% of treated water by the end of 2026, a pioneering step that strengthens the UAE’s position in water resource management and sustainability, Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, Al Shamsi said that the coverage rate of sewerage networks in Abu Dhabi has reached 99%, one of the highest globally.

He noted that more than one million cubic meters of wastewater are treated daily, with about 80% reused in landscaping, farms, and the industrial sector, describing this achievement as unprecedented in the Middle East.