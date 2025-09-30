Pink Caravan activates 8 free fixed clinics across UAE to boost early breast cancer detection

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Pink Caravan campaign, an initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has announced the deployment of 8 fixed clinics nationwide to offer free breast cancer screenings and awareness activities during Pink October.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and emphasise the importance of early detection through accessible clinical screenings, in line with FOCP’s ongoing mission to promote regular health checks and encourage proactive health practices across the community.

The clinics are located at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Khorfakkan Hospital in Khorfakkan, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mall of Al Ain in Al Ain and City Walk in Dubai. Additional locations include Umm Al Qaiwain Mall, RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, and Lulu Mall in Fujairah.

Pink Caravan’s fixed clinics will operate daily throughout the month from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, except for the Khorfakkan clinic, which is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

This year’s campaign is supported by a group of strategic partners, including Crescent Petroleum, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), Marwan Group, Sella Beauty, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Zulal, Arabian Automobiles Company, and SHIFT Car Rental.