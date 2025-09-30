ENOC Group, DP World, PCFC, sign strategic MoU to explore global, local opportunities across key sectors

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- ENOC Group has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to jointly explore global and local opportunities across key sectors such as energy, logistics, infrastructure, and other related industrial sectors.

The signing took place during the 27th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agreement marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between three of Dubai’s most influential entities. It establishes a framework for cooperation, enabling the parties to evaluate and develop strategic projects that support Dubai’s economic growth, energy diversification, and infrastructure development.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC and Group Chief Security Officer at DP World, and Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO, ENOC, along with other senior leaders from the three organisations.

This strategic alliance will allow the parties to leverage their combined strengths, including DP World’s global logistics network, PCFC’s regulatory and infrastructure capabilities, and ENOC’s expertise across the energy value chain, to drive innovation, competitiveness, and long-term value creation within the UAE and beyond.

Nasser Al Neyadi said, “At the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, we are proud to collaborate strategically with ENOC and DP World in alignment with the vision of our leadership and Dubai’s ambition to reinforce its role as a global hub for trade, energy, and logistics. This partnership is a big step toward greater integration of our economic and logistics ecosystems, advancing sustainability, and unlocking new horizons for investment and development locally and internationally, in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.''

Hussain Lootah said, “This strategic partnership with DP World and PCFC reinforces ENOC’s unwavering commitment to driving operational excellence, energy resilience, and sustainable growth. By jointly exploring transformative opportunities across the energy and logistics value chains, we are proud to support Dubai’s vision to lead on the global stage as a hub for innovation, integration, and sustainable development.''

This strategic agreement reflects Dubai’s ambition to foster public-private collaboration and global partnerships that accelerate economic diversification, infrastructure advancement, and energy security.