Shurooq Youth Council celebrates International Translation Day

SHARJAH,30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) Youth Council, in collaboration with the Emirates Global Youth Council in Japan, commemorated International Translation Day on 30th September with a youth-led panel discussion and creative workshops at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah.

The panel included creative director Ahmed Bafadl, multilingual speaker Ahmed bin Sheikh, Kanaz Studio co-founder Ali Al Kaabi, and Majid Al Hassani from the Shurooq Youth Council. It was moderated by Maryam Al Naqbi, President of the UAE-Japan Global Youth Council and a PhD candidate at the Tokyo Institute of Science.

Speakers discussed how art transcends language to foster cultural exchange and shared their experiences of engaging with international audiences.

Two interactive workshops followed the discussion. Ahmed Bafadl showcased AI-driven digital artworks blending culture and imagination, while Kanaz Studio guided participants in merging traditional crafts with modern techniques to create a collaborative piece that integrated both styles.

International Translation Day, recognised by the UN General Assembly, emphasises the vital role of translators in connecting cultures and fostering global understanding. It also considers the shifting challenges of the profession, especially with new technologies and machine translation tools.