UAE President receives Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Her Excellency Arpine Sargsyan, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and for further progress in bilateral ties to support both nations’ shared development ambitions.

His Highness asked the Minister to convey his greetings to the President of Armenia and expressed his best wishes for the continued development and prosperity of the Armenian people.

The meeting reviewed UAE-Armenia relations and opportunities to expand cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior state officials.