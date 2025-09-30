Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 27th edition of WETEX

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, emphasised that thanks to the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the transition towards a green economy.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed was inaugurating the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

“Dubai has become a strategic hub for hosting and organising major international events and exhibitions, particularly in the areas of sustainability and innovation, enhancing public-private partnerships and international partnerships, and attracting investments. WETEX has become a pivotal event by presenting the best innovative solutions in energy, water, environment, and technology. This supports the UAE’s efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” H.H. Sheikh Ahmed noted.

“The exhibition, which was launched 27 years ago, confirms Dubai’s position as a major partner in formulating solutions to global climate challenges and as a leading centre for developing innovative business models that contribute to balancing sustainable economic growth with the conservation of natural resources,” H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said.

The exhibition, which runs from 30 September to 2 October 2025, features more than 3,100 companies from 65 countries. This impressive turnout underscores Dubai’s growing influence as a global hub for sustainability and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was welcomed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX; Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of DEWA, and senior DEWA officials.

Al Tayer said: “WETEX, which we organise under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has become a leading platform that combines innovation, co-operation and investment.

“It allows specialised local and international companies to showcase their latest technologies and solutions in renewable and clean energy, water, environment and sustainability, establish strategic partnerships and identify investment opportunities in these sectors, in addition to exchanging expertise and best practices with prominent specialists, experts and decision-makers. This contributes to accelerating the pace of sustainable development in the region and worldwide. The exhibition also features a rich programme of specialised seminars and panel discussions with the participation of experts, specialists and officials from major local and international companies,” Al Tayer added.

During a tour of WETEX, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was briefed on the latest solutions in clean and renewable energy, water and sustainability, along with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation tools, and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. He also visited several international pavilions, including those of China, Russia, Germany, France, and South Korea. He also viewed key innovations of a number of participating companies and organisations, including Masdar, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Enoc, Acwa Power, Omniyat, Damac, Binghatti, Siemens, Danway, SunTen, Riyadh Cables Group, TAQA, Gulf Eternit, Empower, Dragon Oil, Alserkal Group, Al Ghurair Group, Emirates Water and Electricity Company, and other national, regional and international institutions.

At DEWA’s stand, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was briefed by Saeed Al Tayer on DEWA’s key projects and initiatives as well as the latest technologies and smart solutions it provides. A number of DEWA’s ambitious projects and initiatives are on display at its stand, including but not limited to, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant.