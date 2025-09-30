Dubai PodFest showcases variety of workshops involving leading global companies, platforms

DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a series of workshops during the fifth edition of ‘Dubai PodFest,’ the region’s largest gathering for podcasters. The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, brought together leading regional and international media organisations and podcast platforms, providing an opportunity to explore the future of podcasting and showcase the latest developments in this rapidly evolving digital industry.

The workshops, hosted in partnership with prominent international players, underscore the DPC’s commitment to advancing podcasting and supporting the growth of the digital media sector. Designed to equip young digital content creators with practical skills and tools, the programme further reinforces Dubai’s role as a regional and global hub for media innovation.

The sessions explored three key tracks, including ‘Creative Skills and Storytelling’, ‘Business and Strategy’, and ‘Technology and Production’.

Global platforms shared hands-on practical tips and insights, including a YouTube-led workshop by Abdulrahman Al Hazmi, Strategic Partnerships Lead at YouTube, who provided essential guidance on publishing podcasts on the platform, which is now a leading destination for podcast streaming.

The workshop titled ‘YouTube Podcasts Best Practices’, showcased YouTube’s distinctive tools for expanding audience reach, outlined monetisation strategies such as ads and subscriptions, and shared tips on optimising content with effective titles and thumbnails. It also highlighted how creators can use YouTube Shorts to promote their podcasts and track performance through YouTube Analytics.

The TikTok workshop, ‘The Power of Going Live: Unlocking Real-Time Engagement,’ led by Mohamed Enaba, Strategic Partnerships Lead (Celebs & Influencers) at TikTok LIVE, highlighted key platform features, tips for starting live broadcasts, and success stories of creators and podcasts. It also shared best practices for using live streaming in a podcast format to engage audiences in innovative ways.

During the workshop titled ‘From Data to Growth: Unlocking Audience Insights,’ HuiFen Thang, Director of Podcast Monetisation at Podeo, introduced digital content creators to key podcast metrics, analytics interpretation, and data-driven decisions for content formats, publishing schedules, and growth strategies, highlighting opportunities for monetisation.

The Arabian Radio Network (ARN) hosted a workshop titled ‘Create Your Podcast Identity in Your Own Style,’ led by presenter Abdalla Salem, Presenter, Istikana Podcast. The session guided participants on the best methods of defining their podcast identity, choosing the right style and episode structure, and examining successful local and global examples, while also learning how to design and test a podcast experience plan.

Raby Hamza, Manager of Content & DCX MEA at Dolby, led a session during the ‘The Art of Sound: Crafting Immersive Audio Experiences’ workshop, highlighting how Dolby Atmos technology can create new opportunities for podcast creators.

The ‘Making Your Voice Your Brand’ workshop, led by Wael Habbal, Founder and CEO of The Voice Center (TVC), focused on harnessing the power of voice to create highly engaging and professional podcasts. Participants learned to control pronunciation, tone, and rhythm, use breathing and relaxation techniques for added confidence, and develop a distinctive vocal presence aligned with their podcast’s identity.

Wesam Ali, host of ‘Under Pressure,’ conducted a workshop on ‘The Art of Engaging Dialogue.’ The session explored effective interview techniques, including engaging dialogue, guest and topic preparation, and key skills such as body language, vocal tone, active listening, and composure. It also covered handling cultural differences, sensitive subjects, and challenging taboos.

A workshop titled ‘Mastering Podcast Marketing’ was led by Mohamed Nagaty, host of El Mal El Halal Podcast. The session focused on creating smart content, simplifying complex topics into clear messages, and developing marketing strategies to reach wider audiences and enhance impact.

Amani Al-Hemyari, Brand & Strategy Manager at Mics, led a workshop on transforming podcasts into brands, titled ‘Building a Brand That Resonates Beyond the Microphone’. The session covered ways of linking podcast strategy to business goals, entrepreneurship, and monetisation.

Lama Osman, Co-Founder and CEO of Podheroes and host of The Unicorn in Arabic Podcast, led a workshop titled ‘Your Guide to Podcast Metrics.’ The session covered aspects such as key performance indicators (KPIs), measuring audience engagement, analysing podcast performance, and assessing returns and feasibility.

Mahfoudha Saleh, Manager of Dubai PodFest, said that the workshops aim to create an interactive platform that blends global expertise with Arab ambition, equipping creators with practical tools to produce content that can compete regionally and internationally. She highlighted that the sessions reflect Dubai’s commitment to supporting digital media, fostering innovation in podcasting, and providing a space for digital content creators to exchange experiences and advance the industry amid the growth of the podcasting industry globally.

