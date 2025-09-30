Saif bin Zayed meets with Armenian Minister of Interior; MoU on reciprocal recognition of driving licenses signed

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Arpine Sargsyan, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Armenia, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed stepping up security cooperation between the two friendly nations and explored ways to further strengthen collaboration in line with the vision of their leaderships. The discussions also emphasised the vital role of joint international efforts in promoting community security and combating crime.

An MoU was signed by the UAE and Armenia on the reciprocal recognition and exchange of driving licenses. This agreement allows holders of licenses issued by either country to exchange them without the need for knowledge or road tests, facilitating smoother mobility for residents and visitors.

From the UAE, the meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; and several other ministry officials.

The Armenian delegation included Karen Grigoryan, Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE; Narek Sargsyan, Press Secretary to the Minister of Interior and Head of Public Communications; Artak Harutyunyan, Head of the Protocol Department at the International Cooperation Department; Ararat Tevosyan, Head of the Registration, Investigation, Permits, and Licensing Services Department; along with other officials.