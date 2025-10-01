AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards

KUALA LUMPUR, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Six of the continent’s finest players will hope to walk away with the most prestigious accolade of the night on Thursday, 16th October, at the highly-anticipated AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM.

Malaysia’s Arif Aiman Hanapi, Qatar’s Akram Afif and Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari are vying for the AFC Player of the Year. Australia’s Holly McNamara, China’s Wang Shuang and Japan’s Hana Takahashi will hope to claim the AFC Women’s Player of the Year prize.

Having starred on a consistent basis for both club and country between June 2024 and July 2025, each of the contenders have showcased the top-class abilities of Asian players to the world to earn their nominations for the ultimate honour at the 29th edition of the AFC Awards.



